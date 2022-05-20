Centier Bank names trust officer, downtown Crown Point branch manager

Centier Bank has named a new trust officer and downtown Crown Point branch manager.

The Merrillville-based bank, the largest in Northwest Indiana by market share, hired Troy Rose as vice president, trust officer at Centier Financial Partners.

The Ball State University alumnus is a certified wealth strategist who has worked in the financial services industry for 20 years. He has served as an adviser and in other investment roles over the years.

“I enjoy serving as a financial guide to my clients,” Rose said. “My goal is to help them plan today so they can have an even better tomorrow.”

At Centier, he will offer clients financial, retirement, trust and estate planning.

“Troy is an excellent addition to the Centier Financial Partners team,” Centier Financial Partners Director Tim Coleman said. “His experience providing financial guidance and sound investment strategies will benefit clients who are seeking their own personal roadmap to financial success.”

Centier, which is Indiana's largest family-owned bank with nearly 60 branches and 950 employees, named Marcus Mayer branch manager of its downtown Crown Point branch at 117 E. Joliet St.

The Purdue University graduate worked a decade in management before joining Centier in 2020.

“I love working at a place that allows me to make a true impact on the local communities in which we serve,” Mayer said. “Whether we are enriching lives through financial guidance, volunteering, or partnering with local businesses, Centier knows it has a stake in making Northwest Indiana a great place to live and work.”

The Dyer resident has worked at different Centier branches before ending up in Merrilville and is active in the Crossroads Chamber of Commerce.

“Marcus embodies Centier’s Servant Heart Culture,” Regional Sales Manager Jennifer Doffin said. “He is motivated, driven, and best of all—willing to put others’ needs before his. This shines through in the level of service he provides and inspires his team as well.”

