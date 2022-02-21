 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Centier Bank opens new branch in South Bend

The Centier Bank headquarters in Merrillville 

 Joseph S. Pete

Merrillville-based Centier Bank has opened a new branch in South Bend, its second there.

The bank, the largest family-owned bank in the state of Indiana, opened its South Bend West Branch at 2850 W. Cleveland Road in an industrial park.

“We’re excited to be a bigger part of South Bend and St. Joseph County,” CEO and Chairman Mike Schrage said. “We’ve had a warm welcoming in the area, and we look forward to a long partnership with the City of South Bend. We’ve been doing this for 127 years, so we’re not going anywhere. Centier Bank will continue to be a loyal partner to the city, and we’re happy to be a part of everything you’re accomplishing — we hope you lean on us so we can work together toward the future.”

South Bend Mayor James Mueller said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Centier was already a familiar face in the community.

“We’re grateful for all Centier does to finance projects in our city and help small businesses, as well as help our residents to make sure they have access to banking services,” Mueller said. “We’re excited that you’re expanding your footprint and visibility in our community, we look forward to all the great things in the pipeline that we’re seeing. Thank you for your continued support.”

Centier's new bank branch features a drive-through, coffee bar and self-service coin station. It will employ a mortgage loan officer and small business banker.

“Homeownership is very important, banking is very important, and we need our community to have partners like Centier to help navigate and guide people through their journey of life,” Councilman Pastor Canneth Lee said. “We are so excited to have you here, and we want to welcome you to the First District.”

Centier has more than 60 branches across Indiana, where it employs more than 900 workers.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

