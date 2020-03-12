Centier Bank promotes new St. John branch manager

Kimberly Traina was recently named branch manager of Centier Bank's location at 9151 Wicker Ave in St. John.

Centier Bank President Michael Schrage promoted Traina, a certified notary public who has worked in the banking industry for eight years. She joined Centier in 2017, starting as the assistant branch manager in Merrillville.

Jennifer Doffin, vice president and regional sales manager at Merrillville-based Centier Bank, the largest family-owned bank in the state, said Traina is passionate and well-connected.

“Kimberly is committed to enriching the lives of her clients by providing solutions to help them reach their financial goals,” Doffin said.

Traina said her goal was to nurture relations, keep up customer satisfaction, and serve the community in which she lives.

“My motivation is for Centier to serve as a center of influence for other businesses in the area,” she said. “My clients’ banking experiences are a top priority, and I want to focus on building relationships organically to make a lasting impact.”

Dating back to its roots in Whiting in 1895, Centier now has 64 branches across Indiana with more than 900 employees statewide.