Centier Bank recognized as leading Small Business Administration lender during record year
Centier Bank recognized as leading Small Business Administration lender during record year

Centier Bank recognized as leading Small Business Administration lender

A Centier branch is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Centier Bank was recognized by the Indiana District Office of the Small Business Administration as one of the state's top small business lenders during a record year for small business lending in the state.

The government agency, which promotes entrepreneurship, awarded Merrillville-based Centier its Silver Award for Community Lending and the Third-Party Lender Award.

Centier Bank is Indiana's largest private, family-owned bank and has locations in 11 counties.

“This record lending volume occurred in our core loan programs … in addition to all the COVID relief loans and grants,” Indiana District Office of the SBA Director Stacey Poynter said. “We couldn’t have achieved these record numbers without the hard work and dedication to small business growth from our SBA lending partners. We are grateful for their support and look forward to the continued growth of this collaborative partnership.”

“Owning a business is among the most admirable of American dreams,” Centier Executive Vice President Christopher Campbell said. “When businesses put down roots in communities, their contribution to the quality of life for all who live and there is truly invaluable. As a true community bank, being devoted to the growth of small businesses is part of the fabric of who we are at Centier Bank.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

