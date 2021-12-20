Centier Bank recognized as leading Small Business Administration lender during record year

Centier Bank was recognized by the Indiana District Office of the Small Business Administration as one of the state's top small business lenders during a record year for small business lending in the state.

The government agency, which promotes entrepreneurship, awarded Merrillville-based Centier its Silver Award for Community Lending and the Third-Party Lender Award.

Centier Bank is Indiana's largest private, family-owned bank and has locations in 11 counties.

“This record lending volume occurred in our core loan programs … in addition to all the COVID relief loans and grants,” Indiana District Office of the SBA Director Stacey Poynter said. “We couldn’t have achieved these record numbers without the hard work and dedication to small business growth from our SBA lending partners. We are grateful for their support and look forward to the continued growth of this collaborative partnership.”