Centier Bank surpasses $4.5 billion threshold

About a year after surpassing the $4 billion in assets threshold, Centier Bank has crossed another major milestone.
The Merrillville-based bank now boasts more than $4.5 billion in total assets. Centier, which started in 1895 as the Bank of Whiting, has amassed more than $1 billion in assets over the last two years alone.
The largest private family-owned bank in the state of Indiana exceeded the $3.5 billion threshold in 2017.
“Thanks to our sound, principled business practices, we have seen continued success as we continue to grow thanks to our unmatched service and desire to help build communities throughout Indiana,” Centier Bank President and CEO Michael Schrage said. “Our associates and their Servant Heart Culture are going above and beyond to build long-lasting trustful relationships with our clients.”
The bank has posted eight straight quarters of pre-tax earnings growth. It's adding new branches in Michigan City and Elkhart and a new mortgage loan center in Greenwood as it continues its growth across the state of Indiana. Centier now has 61 branches in 11 counties across Indiana, where it employs more than 900 workers statewide.