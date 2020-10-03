Centier Bank to open new branch in St. John next year

Centier Bank broke ground recently on a new branch in St. John that is slated to open next year.

The branch will be located at 9621 Wicker Ave., on the east side of U.S. 41 at West 96th Place in St. John.

“I’m proud and excited to bring a brand new, state-of-the-art banking center to St. John,” CEO and Chairman Michael Schrage said at a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday. “Coincidentally, today is the 21st anniversary of the day we opened our first branch in St. John — Sept. 30, 1999. Centier Bank will be rounding out our 125th anniversary year with the opening of this new branch, and we are really looking forward to it.”

Centier hopes to open the new branch in the spring. It will include a three-lane drive-through, an EZ Deposit ATM and a self-service coin machine.

“Congratulations to Centier Bank on your continued expansion, we are eager to see the new building and celebrate its grand opening next year,” St. John Town Manager Craig Philips said. “We are also grateful for your continued investment in the community.”