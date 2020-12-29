Centier Bank's identity theft seminar now online

Centier Bank is offering a free financial education webinar on methods to help avoid identity theft.

The Merrillville-based bank rolled out "Learn How to Protect Yourself from Identity Theft" on its website and Facebook page to observe National Identity Theft Prevention and Awareness Month.

The webinar teachers people how identify theft works, how scams are becoming more common and elaborate, and how scammers target people online, through social media and through their phones in increasingly intricate schemes. Consumers can learn what to do if they have been victimized by a scam or if their personal information was compromised.

There's a growing need for such financial education, Centier Bank Financial Education Coordinator Lauren Zurbriggen said.

“Now more than ever, it is important to help consumers stay informed and educated on money management,” Zurbriggen said. “This event is going to be interactive, much like our live, in-person events used to be before the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re excited to share some useful information and answer important questions. We invite anyone, anywhere to view the webinar and share it with their followers.”