Centier branch manager promoted to assistant vice president

Centier Bank CEO and Chairman Michael Schrage has promoted Branch Manager Amy Bowman to assistant vice president of the Merrillville-based bank.

“Amy is someone who truly values her team, her colleagues, and her clients, and anyone who interacts with her can feel that right away,” said Carla Houck, vice president and regional sales manager. “She is someone who is truly dedicated to her work, and I am very proud that her hard work has led her to role as branch manager.”

Bowman joined Centier as a universal banker in 2010. She was promoted to operation supervisor and then assistant manager before being put in charge of the Hobart Strack & Van Til Branch in 2017.

The licensed loan officer is a Valparaiso resident who is a member of the Hobart Chamber of Commerce. She is pursuing a bachelor's degree at Indiana Wesleyan University, has notary qualifications, and volunteers at Dressed for School and Making Strides.

She said she enjoys close-knit relationships with colleagues and clients.