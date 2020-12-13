 Skip to main content
Centier branch manager promoted to assistant vice president
Amy Bowman was promoted to assistant vice president of Centier Bank.

Centier Bank CEO and Chairman Michael Schrage has promoted Branch Manager Amy Bowman to assistant vice president of the Merrillville-based bank.

“Amy is someone who truly values her team, her colleagues, and her clients, and anyone who interacts with her can feel that right away,” said Carla Houck, vice president and regional sales manager. “She is someone who is truly dedicated to her work, and I am very proud that her hard work has led her to role as branch manager.”

Bowman joined Centier as a universal banker in 2010. She was promoted to operation supervisor and then assistant manager before being put in charge of the Hobart Strack & Van Til Branch in 2017.

The licensed loan officer is a Valparaiso resident who is a member of the Hobart Chamber of Commerce. She is pursuing a bachelor's degree at Indiana Wesleyan University, has notary qualifications, and volunteers at Dressed for School and Making Strides.

She said she enjoys close-knit relationships with colleagues and clients.

“I love being a part of a family-owned company that truly cares for its associates,” Bowman said. “I love building relationships with my clients and knowing that I made a difference in their life, whether it be through conversations or assisting them with their financial needs.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

