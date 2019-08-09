Centier Break Through Series to return

Small business owners across Northwest Indiana, clear your schedule.
Centier is bringing back its Break Through Series at the Centier Corporate Centre in Merrillville to teach Region residents how to start and grow their small businesses this fall.
The family-owned bank, the largest privately owned bank in the state of Indiana with more than $4.7 billion in assets, will bring back the educational series for the general public at its corporate headquarters at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 600 E. 84th Ave. in Merrillville.
Rachel Clapp-Smith, an associate professor of leadership at Purdue University Northwest and Ravi Ramani, assistant professor of human resources at Purdue University Northwest, will give a presentation entitled “Transformational Leadership: How to Identify, Engage, and Transition Organizational Leadership.”
Registration will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., with the seminar running from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. The event is free and open to the public, who will get to engage in a question-and-answer session from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Future Break Through presentations cover subjects like “How to Create, Develop and Deploy a Brand.”
For more information, visit www.centier.com/break-through or call 888-236-8437.