Centier creates drive-thru winter wonderland for special needs kids

Centier Bank, the largest family-owned bank in Indiana, created a drive-thru winter wonderland to spread holiday cheer to special needs children outside its corporate headquarters in Merrillville earlier this month.

The bank tries to conjure up some holiday magic at its Corporate Centre every Christmas season, but adjusted the event this year to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, including by moving it outside to a socially distanced environment.

The parking lot was decked out with twinkling lights, inflatable decorations and Christmas trees. While festive holiday music played in the background, the Schrage family that owns Centier Bank greeted guests and gave out gifts.

More than 300 children — encouraged to come in pajamas — received presents, candy canes and Christmas cookies, as well as a chance to visit Santa.

“It was important to us to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for our associates and their families, during a year filled with so much loss,” Melissa Schrage Contrucci said. “We came up with this idea to come together as a family and help spread holiday cheer. It’s something we look forward to doing for our associates each year, it’s yet another reason why Centier is a great place to work."