Centier donates to Girls on the Run, Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana

Centier Bank has donated thousands of dollars to Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana and Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana.

The Merrillville-based bank, the largest privately owned bank in the state, gave $1,000 to Girls on the Run and $2,500 to Mental Health America. Girls on the Run aims to inspire girls to be "joyful, healthy and confident" through running, while Mental Health America assists those with emotional and psychological issues.

Girls on the Run NWI was founded in 2007 to help girls build confidence and compassion for others, while making intentional decisions.

“Girls face societal pressures and conflicting messages about how they should act and who they should be,” Executive Director Jill Schlueter-Kim said. “This past year has seen extra challenges for girls in our demographic, as girls have faced social isolation, anxiety and more limited opportunities for physical activity. We believe that now more than ever, our evidence-based programming is needed in our community.”

Lauren Zurbriggen, the financial education coordinator at Centier, said the bank funds it every year to ensure everyone can attend regardless of ability to pay.