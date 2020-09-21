 Skip to main content
Centier donates to help fund Opportunity Enterprises' job training programs
Centier donates to help fund Opportunity Enterprises' job training programs

Centier donates to help Opportunity Enterprises' job training

Contrucci and Tim Warner of Centier Bank presents a check to Anne Barone and Jane Kobak of Opportunity Enterprises.

 Provided

Merrillville-based Centier Bank, the largest family-owned bank in Indiana, made a $6,750 donation to Opportunity Enterprises to provide job training to help people with developmental disabilities across Northwest Indiana be as self-sufficient as possible.

Anthony Contrucci, vice president of community relations, said Centier Bank wanted to help the Valparaiso-based nonprofit's Day Programs that provide goal-based educational programs to people with disabilities, with the aim of enriching their quality of life and making them more independent. 

“Opportunity Enterprises is a fantastic organization, and a partnership we are very grateful to have,” Contrucci said. “This donation will ensure education and personal growth for OE’s clients, and will help them to continue serving over 1,700 individuals with disabilities in Northwest Indiana.”

Opportunity Enterprises helps clients with housing, education and job skills training. It served more than 800 high school students last year to help get them ready for life after graduation, and it employs more than 375 workers with developmental disabilities.

“Our partnership with Centier Bank is invaluable,” said Kacie Ensign, chief development and communications officer at Opportunity Enterprises. “Many of the men and women that we serve are learning to live as independently as possible. Having a partner in Centier Bank means that we can rely on their local, knowledgeable, and friendly support to help our clients gain and learn their financial independence. At OE, the support from our community is critical to allow those we serve to succeed.”

For more information, visit oppent.org/mission or centier.com.

