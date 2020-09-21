Centier donates to help fund Opportunity Enterprises' job training programs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Merrillville-based Centier Bank, the largest family-owned bank in Indiana, made a $6,750 donation to Opportunity Enterprises to provide job training to help people with developmental disabilities across Northwest Indiana be as self-sufficient as possible.

Anthony Contrucci, vice president of community relations, said Centier Bank wanted to help the Valparaiso-based nonprofit's Day Programs that provide goal-based educational programs to people with disabilities, with the aim of enriching their quality of life and making them more independent.

“Opportunity Enterprises is a fantastic organization, and a partnership we are very grateful to have,” Contrucci said. “This donation will ensure education and personal growth for OE’s clients, and will help them to continue serving over 1,700 individuals with disabilities in Northwest Indiana.”

Opportunity Enterprises helps clients with housing, education and job skills training. It served more than 800 high school students last year to help get them ready for life after graduation, and it employs more than 375 workers with developmental disabilities.