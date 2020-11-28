Centier donates to Make-A-Wish Foundation to grant wishes to sick kids

MERRILLVILLE — Centier Bank donated $5,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help grant wishes to children diagnosed with terminal or serious illnesses.

Lori Zimmer, wish granter for Make-a-Wish Foundation’s Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana Chapter, said the donation could not have come at a more critical time.

“Typically in Northwest Indiana, we have around 50-60 kids on our Make-a-Wish list, and right now we have 105 kids — a record high number in this area,” Zimmer said. “I am truly speechless and overwhelmed by Centier Bank’s gracious gift, and I’m especially grateful to the Contruccis and the Campbells for their compassion and generosity.”

Centier's Melissa Contrucci said it was unfortunate so many wishes had to be put on hold or changed this year.

“Lori has told us that 70% of the children wish for a trip to Disney World, which is not possible in 2020 with travel restrictions and health risks,” Contrucci said. “We are excited to be able to bring some excitement to the children’s lives, whether it be a room makeover, a camper to take on a road trip, or to fund a shopping spree. They really deserve to have beautiful experiences with their families.”