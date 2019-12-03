Centier donates to North Township Fallen Heroes Memorial

Merrillville-based Centier Bank, the largest bank in Northwest Indiana by market share, is donating $2,500 to aid with the construction of the North Township Fallen Heroes Memorial.
North Township is building the memorial at Wicker Park at 8554 Indianapolis Blvd. in Highland to honor North Township police officers, firefighters and paramedics who died in the line of duty.
More than 30 first responders in North Township have died during the course of their service.
“One of the most important values at Centier Bank is a commitment to the communities we serve,” said Anthony Contrucci, Centier's vice president of business development. “First responders are the protectors of our communities, and we will always show our gratitude to them in any way we can."
The memorial will feature granite pillars, memorial bricks and benches and be surrounded by open space. The township is building it with support from local groups, community members and companies like Centier.
“Wicker Park has been recognized as a memorial for fallen soldiers … now we will be able to recognize (individuals) who have given their lives for our safety,” North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan said.
Construction on the North Township Fallen Heroes Memorial is underway and expected to be finished by September.
For more information, visit www.wickerparkmemorial.com.