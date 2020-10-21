 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Centier donates to St. Jude House's domestic violence prevention efforts
urgent

Centier donates to St. Jude House's domestic violence prevention efforts

{{featured_button_text}}
Centier donates to St. Jude House's violence prevention efforts

 Centier Bank recently donated $5,000 to St. Jude House in Crown Point.

 Provided

Merrillville-based Centier Bank donated $5,000 to the St. Jude House in Crown Point to support the Stand Up for St. Jude House Comedy Night, its largest fundraiser of the year.

“St. Jude House Family Violence Prevention Center is a valued organization that does so much to help families across our communities,” said Anthony Contrucci, vice president of community relations at Centier Bank. “St. Jude’s Stand Up fundraiser is a vital annual event that brings in necessary dollars for the organization to fulfill its mission and provide services to those in need.”

St. June provides safety and shelter to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and also their children. It's faced a number of challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, said Bob Lueder, hospitality manager at Centier Bank.

“We’re so impressed by our friends at St. Jude House and their creative efforts to host their annual fundraiser virtually,” Lueder said. “Centier Bank is proud to serve as a partner to St. Jude House, and we are glad that we could help make their annual fundraiser a success.”

More than 650 people seek safety every year at Jude House, which has served the community for 25 years. 

“There are those special community partners who touch our mission on so many levels, and Centier Bank is certainly one of them,” said Buffy Adams, director of development at St. Jude House. “Of course, our two organizations are forever connected by our hearts.”

For more information, visit stjudehouse.org or centier.com.

Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts