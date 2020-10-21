Centier donates to St. Jude House's domestic violence prevention efforts

Merrillville-based Centier Bank donated $5,000 to the St. Jude House in Crown Point to support the Stand Up for St. Jude House Comedy Night, its largest fundraiser of the year.

“St. Jude House Family Violence Prevention Center is a valued organization that does so much to help families across our communities,” said Anthony Contrucci, vice president of community relations at Centier Bank. “St. Jude’s Stand Up fundraiser is a vital annual event that brings in necessary dollars for the organization to fulfill its mission and provide services to those in need.”

St. June provides safety and shelter to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and also their children. It's faced a number of challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, said Bob Lueder, hospitality manager at Centier Bank.

“We’re so impressed by our friends at St. Jude House and their creative efforts to host their annual fundraiser virtually,” Lueder said. “Centier Bank is proud to serve as a partner to St. Jude House, and we are glad that we could help make their annual fundraiser a success.”

More than 650 people seek safety every year at Jude House, which has served the community for 25 years.