Centier donates to Taste of the Region

Merrillville-based Centier Bank is helping to bankroll the seventh annual Taste of the Region, in which people can sample a variety of cuisine that's popular in the Calumet Region.
The largest family-owned bank in Indiana donated a $5,000 sponsorship to the Service League of Northwest Indiana’s Taste of the Region, which will take place March 6 at the Halls of St. George at 905 E. Joliet St. in Schererville. More than 40 Northwest Indiana restaurants will serve samples of their most popular menu items at the all-you-can-eat fundraiser for charity.
Attendees also can enjoy various locally brewed craft beers, dancing, raffles and a silent auction.
Proceeds benefit the Service League of Northwest Indiana, a nonprofit dating back to 1935 that supports charitable causes like St. Joseph's Carmelite Home, Area Career Center, Sojourner Truth House, Operation Kindness, Campagna Academy and the Humane Society.
“Service League of Northwest Indiana is a 100% volunteer-based nonprofit organization that supports dozens of charities across the Region in various ways,” Centier Bank’s Vice President of Business Development Anthony Contrucci said. “Centier Bank is proud to support the efforts of these incredible women, who directly benefit the homeless, the elderly, animal shelters and domestic violence shelters. Overall, the Service League helps make Lake and Porter Counties a better place to live.”
Centier Bank Special Events Coordinator Melissa Contrucci said Taste of the Region is a fun community gathering that has been highly successful in raising funds for local nonprofits.
“Over the years, the Taste of the Region has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars that benefit local charities and organizations in our area,” she said. “We are confident that this year’s event will be a great success, which will help provide basic needs and other special support to those in need, who will benefit from the great work the Service League does.”
For more information about the event or to buy tickets, visit 2020taste.givesmart.com.