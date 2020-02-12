Centier donates to Taste of the Region

Merrillville-based Centier Bank is helping to bankroll the seventh annual Taste of the Region, in which people can sample a variety of cuisine that's popular in the Calumet Region.

The largest family-owned bank in Indiana donated a $5,000 sponsorship to the Service League of Northwest Indiana’s Taste of the Region, which will take place March 6 at the Halls of St. George at 905 E. Joliet St. in Schererville. More than 40 Northwest Indiana restaurants will serve samples of their most popular menu items at the all-you-can-eat fundraiser for charity.

Attendees also can enjoy various locally brewed craft beers, dancing, raffles and a silent auction.

Proceeds benefit the Service League of Northwest Indiana, a nonprofit dating back to 1935 that supports charitable causes like St. Joseph's Carmelite Home, Area Career Center, Sojourner Truth House, Operation Kindness, Campagna Academy and the Humane Society.