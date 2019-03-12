Centier Bank recently donated $50,000 to the United Way, a contribution that will help 100 United Way programs across the state, potentially benefiting up to an estimated 600,000 people.
“Our associates truly stepped up this year to support the United Way agencies throughout the state,” Centier Bank President and CEO Michael Schrage said.
Employees at the bank volunteered for more than 20,000 hours to more than 1,000 nonprofits across the state last year.
“We believe that, as a community bank, it is our duty to support organizations like the United Way through assisting in any way we can, whether it is through time, talent, or treasure," said Anthony Contrucci, vice president of community relations and business development for Centier.