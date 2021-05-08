Centier, Hammond Horseshoe Casino, CSI, and CAPTRUST rank among state's top employers

Several Northwest Indiana employers were recognized on the 2021 Best Places to Work in Indiana list by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

The statewide chamber honored Merrillville-based Centier Bank, the Hammond Horseshoe Casino, Michigan City-based General Insurance Services, Michigan City-based Peepers, CSI in Valparaiso and CAPTRUST Chesterton as among the state's best workplaces.

“It’s a pleasure to showcase these companies and the astounding examples they are setting as desirable workplace cultures in the face of all the unique challenges of the past year,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “They each serve not only their staffs and customers very well, but also their communities and the state’s economy. We applaud them for stepping up to the plate and continuing to shine in 2021.”

Centier was ranked as the No. 2 Best Place to Work in Indiana among companies of its size. It has been honored as one of the Hoosier state's top workplaces by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce for 15 straight years.