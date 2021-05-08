Centier, Hammond Horseshoe Casino, CSI, and CAPTRUST rank among state's top employers

Several Northwest Indiana employers were recognized on the 2021 Best Places to Work in Indiana list by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
The statewide chamber honored Merrillville-based Centier Bank, the Hammond Horseshoe Casino, Michigan City-based General Insurance Services, Michigan City-based Peepers, CSI in Valparaiso and CAPTRUST Chesterton as among the state's best workplaces.
“It’s a pleasure to showcase these companies and the astounding examples they are setting as desirable workplace cultures in the face of all the unique challenges of the past year,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “They each serve not only their staffs and customers very well, but also their communities and the state’s economy. We applaud them for stepping up to the plate and continuing to shine in 2021.”
Centier was ranked as the No. 2 Best Place to Work in Indiana among companies of its size. It has been honored as one of the Hoosier state's top workplaces by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce for 15 straight years.
“The last year has shown that when challenges blindside us, we rise to the occasion together — as a family — to lift each other up and carry one another through the dark times, so that we can celebrate the good times,” Chairman and CEO Mike Schrage said. “Our most valuable resources at Centier Bank are the people who work here — who passionately serve the communities across our Indiana footprint.”
Chrisanne Christ, the Centier senior partner overseeing human resources, said the bank cares for its employees.
“It’s vital that our associates feel cared for, heard, and supported in every aspect of their lives, so they can be their best,” Christ said. “This kind of support benefits the individual, as well as their families, their clients, and communities. This award is a result of the efforts and benefits we provide to nurture our associates, and there is no greater feeling.”
The Hammond Horseshoe Casino was honored as one of the “Best Places to Work in Indiana” by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce for the 11th straight year.
“It’s an absolute honor to be recognized as one of the state’s best employers for more than a decade,” Horseshoe Hammond Senior Vice President and General Manager Kathryn Jenkins said. “This award is especially meaningful since rankings are the result of comprehensive team member surveys. We are beyond thrilled to be recognized as a top employer in the state and a staple of consistency.”
CAPTRUST Chesterton earned the honor for the seventh straight year, placing third statewide in its size group after Centier.
“It’s incredible to see two northwest Indiana companies in the top three spots,” said Tim Rice, principal at CAPTRUST Chesterton. “Centier is a great community partner and we’re excited to be named with them.”
The company said it adapted during the pandemic with virtual happy hours and baby showers, weekly video calls to check in and socially distanced parking lot parties.
“It really is incredible to see not only our firm, but our entire community coming together during a year that was full of chaos, fear, and unknowns,” Client Management Consultant Kelley Weisenbacher said. “We are a family and making our way through the pandemic and merger together really proved that.”