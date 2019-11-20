Centier Bank has given away another $1,000 cash prize as it looks to draw consumers to its new game-like mobile savings account Billinero, a portmanteau of "bill" and "dinero," the Spanish word for money.
The Merrillville-based bank launched a digital-only savings account app that enters customers who make deposits into raffles for monthly cash prizes of $1,000 and quarterly prizes of $10,000. The 124-year-old bank, the largest family-owned bank in the state of Indiana, touts it as a risk-free game that increases financial savings.
Brad Zupan, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, the owner of owner of Extreme Karts by Brad, had been using the app to save up for the holidays when he won October's $1,000 jackpot.
“It’s pretty nice to get paid for doing what I was already doing — saving money,” Zupan said. “Winning the monthly drawing is definitely a motivator to keep playing, so hopefully I can win the quarterly drawing. I’m thinking that’s a great way to start 2020."
Customers must deposit at least $25 to earn coins to enter into the raffle, and maintain at least 80% of the deposit in their savings account or risk losing coins.
The app is currently available to people who live in Arkansas, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, South Carolina and Virginia. It helps make banking and financial responsibility more fun, said Centier Bank Senior Partner Chris Campbell.
“It’s no risk to play the game, with potential for a big payoff,” Campbell said. “Players can win cash prizes for building their own savings account. What could be better?”
For more information, visit www.billinero.com or Centier.com.