Centier has contributed more than $11 million to the community over the last five years

Centier Bank estimates it's contributed an impact of more than $11 million to the communities it serves in Indiana over the last five years.

Merrillville-based Centier, the largest family-owned bank in the state of Indiana, hired South Bend-based Blackbird Philanthropic Advisors to study its impact on the communities it serves. The consulting firm looked at corporate philanthropy, volunteerism, employee philanthropy and other factors as it sought to tally Centier Bank's total impact in terms of giving back.

The 126-year-old bank has donated to more than 1,350 nonprofits, such as the Lake Area United Way and the Porter Area United Way.

"The support that our United Ways receive from Centier Bank is truly the driving force for change in our communities," said Lisa Daugherty, executive director for the Lake Area United Way.

The bank's 900 employees across Indiana volunteered more than 71,856 hours for 2,821 different groups.