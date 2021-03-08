 Skip to main content
date 2021-03-08

Centier has contributed more than $11 million to the community over the last five years
Centier has contributed more than $11 million to the community over the last five years

Centier Bank launches free online course on personal savings

The Centier Bank headquarters in Merrillville 

 Joseph S. Pete

Centier Bank estimates it's contributed an impact of more than $11 million to the communities it serves in Indiana over the last five years.

Merrillville-based Centier, the largest family-owned bank in the state of Indiana, hired South Bend-based Blackbird Philanthropic Advisors to study its impact on the communities it serves. The consulting firm looked at corporate philanthropy, volunteerism, employee philanthropy and other factors as it sought to tally Centier Bank's total impact in terms of giving back.

The 126-year-old bank has donated to more than 1,350 nonprofits, such as the Lake Area United Way and the Porter Area United Way.

"The support that our United Ways receive from Centier Bank is truly the driving force for change in our communities," said Lisa Daugherty, executive director for the Lake Area United Way.

The bank's 900 employees across Indiana volunteered more than 71,856 hours for 2,821 different groups.

“Above all else, we are a purpose-driven organization dedicated to the communities we serve across Indiana. As we strive to be the Heart of the Community, it is our mission to give back — whether it’s through sponsorships and donations, volunteerism, or any other means of philanthropic outreach,” said Anthony Contrucci, vice president of community relations at Centier Bank. “Our primary goal is to be an engaged and passionate member of the community that creates measurable and sustainable impact.”

All in all, Blackbird Philanthropic Advisors found Centier, which has more than 60 branches across the Hoosier state, has contributed $11,055,978 in total between charity and volunteerism statewide, between 2016 and 2020.

“It’s our privilege as a community bank to bring our associates across the state together for the common goal of giving to those in need,” Contrucci said. “Our Servant Heart Culture is at the center of everything we do – not just at our branches, but throughout our communities.”

For more information, visit centier.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

