Centier, Horseshoe Hammond Casino and Captrust were lauded as among the state's best places to work.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce recognized 125 workplaces across the Hoosier State at its 2023 Best Places to Work in Indiana awards dinner in Indianapolis.

“The theme of this year’s program was ‘A Kind of Magic,’ which captures the dynamic culture and experiences offered by all of these winning organizations,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “Whether it’s workplace benefits, volunteerism, employee recognition programs or mental wellness initiatives, these employers consistently ‘wow’ their teams — and vice versa.”

Captrust, which has an office in Chesterton, ranked third among major employers with more than 1,000 employees. Horseshoe Hammond Casino ranked seventh in that category.

Centier came in third among large companies with between 250 and 999 employees.

“Creating a dynamic workplace culture attracts top talent and strengthens the impact of businesses on our communities,” Centier Bank CEO Mike Schrage said. “It’s inspiring to see so many Indiana businesses receive recognition from their employees for being a best place to work.”

Centier, the largest bank in Northwest Indiana by market share, has been named a Best Place to Work by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce for 17 straight years.

“To receive this annual recognition by the Indiana Chamber based on our associates’ feedback is truly significant,” Schrage said. “Investing in our associates' professional development and well-being is essential to delivering remarkable service. This has resulted in a workplace culture that encourages growth, collaboration, and innovation.”

Merrillville-based Centier, the largest privately owned bank in Indiana, aims to provide its more than 900 employees with an "outstanding workplace experience," said Chrisanne Christ, the senior partner overseeing human resources development.

“As a family-owned and operated bank, we believe that our associates are a vital part of our success as well as the success of our clients and communities,” Christ said. “Receiving this award motivates us to continue raising the bar for being a workplace that truly values and invests in our people on a holistic level. We love our associates.”

The Workforce Research Group helps determine honorees based on a thorough employee survey that provides companies with feedback they can use for hiring and retention.

“The impact on the state’s business community and workforce continues to expand as a multitude of Hoosier businesses and organizations have leveraged survey results from the program to improve their workplaces — and thus the lives of thousands of working Hoosiers," Brinegar said.

