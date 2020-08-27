Centier, Horseshoe, other Region companies honored as best places to work in state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Centier Bank in Merrillville, the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, General Insurance Services in Valparaiso, Peepers by PeeperSpecs in Michigan City and Starin Marketing in Chesterton have been honored as among the state's top workplaces.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce recognized 125 companies across the Hoosier state as the 2020 Best Places to Work in Indiana. Bedford-based employee benefits provider JA Benefits, Indianapolis-based design-build construction firm Performance Services, insurance brokerage Hyland and tech firm Microsoft took home the top honors statewide.

“Congratulations to these companies for providing the best atmospheres and bringing out the best in their employees,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “Their message is coming through loud and clear: It’s all about the employees. All should be proud of the perks, programs and opportunities they offer to emphasize a healthy work-life balance, community involvement and professional development."

Best Companies Group evaluated nominees based on employee surveys and a review of company policies.

“Recruiting and retaining talent is among Hoosier employers’ primary challenges today," Brinegar said. "The Best Places to Work honorees are addressing those obstacles while powering the success of their businesses.”