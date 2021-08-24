Centier hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new St. John branch

ST. JOHN — Centier recently held a ribbon-cutting for its newly constructed branch in St. John.

The new full-service Centier Bank branch at 9621 Wicker Ave. replaces an in-store branch at Strack & Van Til and an older branch in the St. John Mall. It features a three-lane drive-thru, EZ Deposit ATM and self-service coin machine.

“Being a part of the St. John community is very special to us, and we’ve had the honor of serving hometown, community banking to the wonderful people of St. John for almost 22 years,” Centier Bank Chairman and CEO Mike Schrage said. “This new branch offers modern amenities and a beautiful interior for our clients, as well as convenient access to and from Route 41.”

Schrage, St. John Town Manager Chris Salitas, Bruce Boyer of Boyer Construction, St. John-Dyer Chamber of Commerce President Sam Alberico and other attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I want to thank Centier Bank for continuing to invest in the St. John community,” Salitas said. “We are proud to call you our neighbor and look forward to partnering together to make St. John the best it can be for years to come.”