 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Centier hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new St. John branch
urgent

Centier hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new St. John branch

ST. JOHN — Centier recently held a ribbon-cutting for its newly constructed branch in St. John.

The new full-service Centier Bank branch at 9621 Wicker Ave. replaces an in-store branch at Strack & Van Til and an older branch in the St. John Mall. It features a three-lane drive-thru, EZ Deposit ATM and self-service coin machine.

“Being a part of the St. John community is very special to us, and we’ve had the honor of serving hometown, community banking to the wonderful people of St. John for almost 22 years,” Centier Bank Chairman and CEO Mike Schrage said. “This new branch offers modern amenities and a beautiful interior for our clients, as well as convenient access to and from Route 41.”

If you could use some tips on how to squirrel away some money money, Centier Bank is offering a public a free online course on personal savings.

Schrage, St. John Town Manager Chris Salitas, Bruce Boyer of Boyer Construction, St. John-Dyer Chamber of Commerce President Sam Alberico and other attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I want to thank Centier Bank for continuing to invest in the St. John community,” Salitas said. “We are proud to call you our neighbor and look forward to partnering together to make St. John the best it can be for years to come.”

Merrillville-based Centier, the largest privately owned bank in the state, broke ground on the new branch last fall 20 years after Centier first came to St. John. The town has experience enormous growth in residential construction and population since then.

“I am so proud to welcome our clients to this beautiful space, and excited to serve them memorable banking experiences,” St. John Branch Manager Kim Traina said. “We are thrilled to have expanded our drive-up banking services to more lanes in order to better serve more clients and being right off of Route 41 makes for a convenient stop at the bank.”

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Founded in Whiting in 1895, Centier now has $5.8 billion in assets. Long run by the Schrage family, the bank employs 900 people at 60 branches across the state.

For more information, call 219-365-0585 or visit centier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Get Your Covid Booster Shot

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts