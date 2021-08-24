Centier hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new St. John branch

ST. JOHN — Centier recently held a ribbon-cutting for its newly constructed branch in St. John.
The new full-service Centier Bank branch at 9621 Wicker Ave. replaces an in-store branch at Strack & Van Til and an older branch in the St. John Mall. It features a three-lane drive-thru, EZ Deposit ATM and self-service coin machine.
“Being a part of the St. John community is very special to us, and we’ve had the honor of serving hometown, community banking to the wonderful people of St. John for almost 22 years,” Centier Bank Chairman and CEO Mike Schrage said. “This new branch offers modern amenities and a beautiful interior for our clients, as well as convenient access to and from Route 41.”
Schrage, St. John Town Manager Chris Salitas, Bruce Boyer of Boyer Construction, St. John-Dyer Chamber of Commerce President Sam Alberico and other attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“I want to thank Centier Bank for continuing to invest in the St. John community,” Salitas said. “We are proud to call you our neighbor and look forward to partnering together to make St. John the best it can be for years to come.”
Merrillville-based Centier, the largest privately owned bank in the state, broke ground on the new branch last fall 20 years after Centier first came to St. John. The town has experience enormous growth in residential construction and population since then.
“I am so proud to welcome our clients to this beautiful space, and excited to serve them memorable banking experiences,” St. John Branch Manager Kim Traina said. “We are thrilled to have expanded our drive-up banking services to more lanes in order to better serve more clients and being right off of Route 41 makes for a convenient stop at the bank.”
Founded in Whiting in 1895, Centier now has $5.8 billion in assets. Long run by the Schrage family, the bank employs 900 people at 60 branches across the state.
For more information, call 219-365-0585 or visit centier.com.