 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Centier names new branch manager at Hobart Strack and Van Til
urgent

Centier names new branch manager at Hobart Strack and Van Til

{{featured_button_text}}
Centier names new branch manager at Hobart Strack and Van Til

Centier named Lauren Staten the branch manager at its Hobart Strack and Van Til location.

 Joseph S. Pete

Centier Bank has named a new branch manager of its Hobart Strack & Van Til branch.

CEO and Chairman Michael Schrage appointed Lauren Staten to manage the in-store branch at the Strack and Van Til supermarket at 7760 E. 37th Ave. in the North Ridge Plaza.

Staten has worked in the banking industry for 11 years, joining Centier Bank in 2015. She said she strives to make clients feel welcome and get to know them personally.

“I love being a part of the Centier family,” Staten said. “I am happy to come to work each and every day and greet our clients with a smile and help them with their banking needs.”

Carla Houck, regional sales manager at Centier Bank, said she was a good fit with Centier's company culture of Servant Heart Leadership. She pointed to Staten's positive attitude and track record of volunteering in the community.

“Lauren is devoted to her team and her clients, and I know she will lead the Hobart Strack and Van Til branch with enthusiasm,” Houck said.

Centier, the largest privately owned bank in the state of Indiana, has grown to more than 63 locations across the state since it was founded as the Bank of Whiting 126 years ago. It employs more than 900 people, was named the top bank in Indiana by Forbes Magazine for two years running and is known for its "Not For Sale" pledge to remain independent in the face of ongoing industry consolidation. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Luther, Windmill Brewing's taproom cat

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts