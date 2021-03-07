Centier names new branch manager at Hobart Strack and Van Til

Centier Bank has named a new branch manager of its Hobart Strack & Van Til branch.

CEO and Chairman Michael Schrage appointed Lauren Staten to manage the in-store branch at the Strack and Van Til supermarket at 7760 E. 37th Ave. in the North Ridge Plaza.

Staten has worked in the banking industry for 11 years, joining Centier Bank in 2015. She said she strives to make clients feel welcome and get to know them personally.

“I love being a part of the Centier family,” Staten said. “I am happy to come to work each and every day and greet our clients with a smile and help them with their banking needs.”

Carla Houck, regional sales manager at Centier Bank, said she was a good fit with Centier's company culture of Servant Heart Leadership. She pointed to Staten's positive attitude and track record of volunteering in the community.

“Lauren is devoted to her team and her clients, and I know she will lead the Hobart Strack and Van Til branch with enthusiasm,” Houck said.