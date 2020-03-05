Centier names new branch manager in Merrillville

Gloria Lyons was named the new branch manager of Centier Bank’s Merrillville Strack and Van Til Branch.

Michael E. Schrage, the CEO and chairman of the board of Merrillville-based Centier Bank, the largest family-owned independent bank in the state that's known for its "Not for Sale" pledge, appointed her to oversee the branch that is located inside the Strack & Van Til at 6001 Broadway in Merrillville and includes an ATM.

Lyons is a Gary resident and mother of four who previously worked for another financial institution based in Gary. She joined Centier in 2007 as a teller and moved to the client service center, where she worked her way up to operations supervisor. She then became the assistant branch manager of Centier Bank’s Gary Glen Park branch, one of the 64 retail locations the 125-year-old family-based bank has throughout the state.

Then Schrage put her in charge of the branch in the former Ultra Foods store by Andrean High School in Merrillville that Highland-based Strack & Van Til converted to a Strack supermarket a few years ago. The bank has seven branches located inside Strack & Van Til grocery stores throughout the Region.

She said she hopes to lead her team to provide excellent service and grow the branch.