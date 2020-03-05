You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Centier names new branch manager in Merrillville
urgent

Centier names new branch manager in Merrillville

{{featured_button_text}}
Centier names new branch manager in Merrillville

Gloria Lyons was named the new branch manager of Centier Bank’s Merrillville Strack and Van Til Branch.

 Provided

Gloria Lyons was named the new branch manager of Centier Bank’s Merrillville Strack and Van Til Branch.

Michael E. Schrage, the CEO and chairman of the board of Merrillville-based Centier Bank, the largest family-owned independent bank in the state that's known for its "Not for Sale" pledge, appointed her to oversee the branch that is located inside the Strack & Van Til at 6001 Broadway in Merrillville and includes an ATM.

Horizon Bank names new vice president and controller

Lyons is a Gary resident and mother of four who previously worked for another financial institution based in Gary. She joined Centier in 2007 as a teller and moved to the client service center, where she worked her way up to operations supervisor. She then became the assistant branch manager of Centier Bank’s Gary Glen Park branch, one of the 64 retail locations the 125-year-old family-based bank has throughout the state.

Julie Scheck Freigang named to Horizon Bank board

Then Schrage put her in charge of the branch in the former Ultra Foods store by Andrean High School in Merrillville that Highland-based Strack & Van Til converted to a Strack supermarket a few years ago. The bank has seven branches located inside Strack & Van Til grocery stores throughout the Region.

Centier Bank names new supervisor of enterprise risk management

She said she hopes to lead her team to provide excellent service and grow the branch. 

“I love working at Centier because it is truly a family-focused company that not only cares deeply about our clients, but our associates as well,” Lyons said. “My goal is to be highly successful as a servant leader and create a remarkable banking experience for our clients.”

For more information, visit www.centier.com.

Centier Bank names new assistant vice president of credit administration
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts