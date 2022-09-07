Centier names new branch managers in Gary

Centier Bank named new branch managers at two Gary branches.

CEO and Chairman Michael E. Schrage named Marie Mitchell the branch manager for Centier Bank’s Gary Downtown branch in the former Gary State Bank Tower at 504 Broadway. Suite 102.

She has worked in the financial industry for years, joining Centier, Indiana's largest privately owned bank, in 2008. Mitchell, who also worked in the hospitality and nonprofit industries, became branch manager at Centier’s Gary Glen Park branch since 2014 and the Merrillville Strack and Van Til branch in 2021.

“It is a pleasure to help guide someone on their financial journey and then celebrate with them when they have achieved their goals,” Mitchell said. “Hearing a client say, ‘I couldn’t have done this without you’ is the most rewarding part of my job.”

Mitchell is a Purdue University alumna who also serves on the boards of the New Ebenezer MBC and the Salvation Army Gary-Merrillville.

“Marie cares about her job, and that is reflected in all of her personal interactions and the interactions clients have with team members at the branch,” Regional Sales Manager LaToya Goodwin said. “We have been lucky to have Marie in the Centier family for over 14 years and are so proud of her accomplishments.”

Schrage also announced Melanie Curry was promoted to manager of the Gary Glen Park branch at 4883 Broadway in Gary.

Curry has worked in banking and customer service for 20 years. She joined Merrillville-based Centier in 2019.

“I am excited to lead and serve as a role model for my team, while also focusing on Centier Bank’s purpose and values,” Curry said.

She serves on the boards of 94 Feet Elite, Greater Destiny Bible Church, and Working Outside the Walls Foundation. She also speaks Spanish and plans to serve Spanish-speaking clients at the branch in Glen Park.