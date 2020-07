Centier names new business line marketing manager

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Centier Bank has named Todd Hentschel its new business line marketing manager.

Centier Bank Chairman and CEO Michael Schrage appointed the Highland resident to develop and execute marketing programs and campaigns for assorted lines of business at the bank. Hentschel, who graduated from Purdue University Northwest with a degree in business management, has nine years of experience with marketing and management in casinos in the gaming industry.

“Todd’s experience in marketing management is integral in the lines of business he’s supporting,” said Angela Mendez, Marketing Director at Centier Bank. “He’s a servant leader, and that kind of leadership embodies our culture, mirrors our marketing strategy, and punctuates our goals.”

Hentschel also competes in equestrian events via the American Quarter Horse Association.

“I’m looking forward to implementing exciting new campaigns and strategies while working alongside a dynamic team of individuals,” Hentschel said. “Centier Bank is a unique and special place, and I’m excited to be joining the organization in this time of growth.”