Centier names new director of talent development, Griffith branch manager

Centier Bank named a new director of talent development and a new Griffith branch manager.
Michael E. Schrage, chairman and CEO of Centier Bank, named Dan Gibson director of talent development.
Gibson, a Purdue Northwest alumnus who previously worked in public education, has worked at Centier since 2013. He was first hired on at the largest privately owned financial institution in the Hoosier State as an instructional designer who created instructional content and training programs for sales and operations.
In his new managerial role, the Valparaiso resident will manage the banks' learning function while overseeing a team of developers and trainers tasked with improving the knowledge and skills of Centier employees.
“Centier has offered me the opportunity to grow my career from a summer intern to a director,” he said. “It’s a great feeling to oversee the education and support of my fellow associates in their careers by helping them learn, grow and thrive in their areas of expertise. That’s how Centier continues to deliver remarkable service to our clients and communities.”
Schrage also recently named Debi Gifford branch manager in Griffith.
She's worked for Centier since 2005, starting out as a universal banker. She became operation supervisor in Lafayette and assistant branch manager in Griffith.
“Centier’s commitment to providing the best products and services to our clients is unwavering,” Gifford explained. “I admire my colleagues’ strong involvement within the communities we serve and feel supported by Centier to keep giving back.”
LaToya Goodwin, regional sales manager at Centier, said Gifford will make customers feel comfortable and welcomed at the Griffith branch at 500 N. Broad St.
“Debi is a true leader and works hard to make sure everyone gets the personal attention and service that Centier is known for,” Goodwin said. “I’m so proud that she is leading our Griffith team.”
She lives in DeMotte and serves on the Griffith/Highland Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
“Griffith is my home away from home,” she said.
