Centier names new director of talent development, Griffith branch manager

Centier Bank named a new director of talent development and a new Griffith branch manager.

Michael E. Schrage, chairman and CEO of Centier Bank, named Dan Gibson director of talent development.

Gibson, a Purdue Northwest alumnus who previously worked in public education, has worked at Centier since 2013. He was first hired on at the largest privately owned financial institution in the Hoosier State as an instructional designer who created instructional content and training programs for sales and operations.

In his new managerial role, the Valparaiso resident will manage the banks' learning function while overseeing a team of developers and trainers tasked with improving the knowledge and skills of Centier employees.

“Centier has offered me the opportunity to grow my career from a summer intern to a director,” he said. “It’s a great feeling to oversee the education and support of my fellow associates in their careers by helping them learn, grow and thrive in their areas of expertise. That’s how Centier continues to deliver remarkable service to our clients and communities.”

Schrage also recently named Debi Gifford branch manager in Griffith.