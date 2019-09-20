Centier names new downtown Chesterton branch manager

Centier President and CEO Michael E. Schrage named a new branch manager for the bank's downtown Chesterton location.
Samantha Steele-Schilla will run the Merrillville-based bank's branch at 103 Broadway in downtown Chesterton.
“I love working for a family-owned company that values the communities it serves,” Steele-Schilla said. “Centier has a heart, and I think it shows in everything we do. As branch manager, my hope is for Centier to serve the community as the strongest financial partner in life and in business.”
Steele-Schilla, who has a business management degree from Purdue University Northwest, worked in retail management for several years before joining Centier as a management trainee in 2008. She became assistant manager at Centier's Portage Willowcreek branch in 2009 and has worked at the downtown Chesterton location since 2011.
She also serves as an auxiliary member at the American Legion Post 21 in Westville.
Founded by Henry Schrage as the Bank of Whiting in 1895, Centier has grown into the largest private bank in Indiana. Known for its "Not for Sale" pledge, the family-owned bank has 62 branches across the state and employs more than 900 people.
It's the largest bank by market share in Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana, with 20.73% of the market share and $2.94 billion in deposits, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.