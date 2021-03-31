Centier names new manager of Valparaiso North branch

Centier's Valparaiso North branch has a new manager.

CEO and Chairman Michael E. Schrage appointed Amy Bowman as branch manager of the location at 1802 Calumet Ave.

She was hired by Centier in 2010 as a banker, and was promoted to operation supervisor and then again to assistant manager. She then was named branch manager of Centier’s Hobart Strack and Van Til in-store branch in 2017.

Bowman has notary qualifications, is a licensed loan officer and is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Centier promoted her again to assistant vice president last December. She said it's a close-knit work environment at the bank, the largest in Northwest Indiana by market share.

“I am very excited to lead the team at Valparaiso North—they are a caring and enthusiastic group,” Bowman said. “We all work together to deliver the best service to our clients and make their banking experience easy, convenient, and pleasant.”

Bowman belongs to the Hobart Chamber of Commerce and actively volunteers in the community, including for Dressed for School and Making Strides.