Centier names new market president for greater Indianapolis

Centier Bank has named a new market president for greater Indianapolis, one of its major growth areas in recent years.
Troy Kafka, an Indiana University graduate with 25 years of banking experience, will head up the bank's Indianapolis operations, which have grown to six locations since Centier first opened a loan production office in Carmel in 2011.
“I am excited at the opportunity to join such a strong community-oriented bank that empowers their employees to serve their clients with a personal touch,” said Kafka, who specializes in business banking. “I look forward to my role in helping expand the Centier brand throughout the Central Indiana region.”
The family-owned bank, which started in Whiting in 1895, surpassed the threshold of $4 billion in assets last year and now has more than $4.4 billion in assets. Centier is the state's largest privately owned bank.
Having saturated the Northwest Indiana market with branches and ATMs, Centier has been expanding across the state. In the Indianapolis area, it now has branches downtown and in Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Zionsville, Whitestown and Westfield.
It's looking at future expansion in the Indianapolis metro, where most of the big homegrown banks have since been bought out and JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank and Fifth Third Bank lead in market share.
“We are thrilled to have Troy join our team as we continue our growth in Central Indiana,” Centier Bank Senior Partner Christopher Campbell said. “His expertise in lending and focus on relationship banking is an amazing fit with our culture and gives us a dynamic leader in the Indianapolis region.”