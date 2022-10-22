Centier names new mortgage loan officer

Centier Bank promoted Kelly Hendrickson to vice president, mortgage loan officer.

President and CEO Michael E. Schrage announced the promotion of Hendrickson, who joined the Merrillville-based bank in 2011.

She has worked as a banker for her entire career and became a mortgage loan officer more than 20 years ago. She strives to work with clients to ensure homebuying transactions are completed smoothly.

“I love working for a company that is ‘Not For Sale,’ and promises to remain family owned and operated for generations to come,” she said. “Centier truly cares about the associates, clients, and communities we serve, with a unique personal touch that is second to none. I am proud to be a part of such a fun and caring environment.”

Henrickson is a Purdue University graduate who lives in Crown Point with her family. She aims to continue serving as a financial guide for her clients.

“I have a passion for residential lending which makes it easy for me to be dedicated, honest, and sincere,” she said. “I am determined to help as many clients as I can reach their homeownership role.”

Henrickson is active in the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors and Home Builders Association of Northwest Indiana.

“Kelly knows the importance of leading by example,” Residential Mortgage Production Manager Navi Singh said. “Her enthusiasm, self-motivation, and dedication to her clients is something that is contagious to her colleagues and exactly what we need in a leader.”

Centier Bank is the state's largest privately owned bank with 58 branches and 947 employees across the state.