Centier names new officer, assistant vice president

Centier Bank named a new officer and assistant vice president who will work with small businesses.
CEO and Chairman Michael E. Schrage appointed Mortgage Loan Officer Marija Radiceska to officer of the bank, and banking industry veteran Lydia Post to assistant vice president of small business banking in Porter and LaPorte counties.
Radiceska, an Indiana University Northwest graduate who lives in Crown Point, started as assistant branch manager at the Hobart Strack and Van Til Branch in 2012 and joined the mortgage lending department two years ago.
“Throughout my career, my relationships with my clients have been my top priority,” she said. “My focus, drive and passion are to serve them first and ensure that I’m providing the highest quality service.”
Dave Miller, the vice president who oversees Centier's mortgage department, said the promotion was well-deserved.
“Marija consistently delivers positive experiences to her clients and strives for excellence in everything she does,” Miller said. “I am very proud of her service to the bank, and I know she will continue to contribute greatly to the organization as a whole.”
Centier also tasked Post, who has 10 years of experience in banking, with cultivating small business relationships with clients in Porter and LaPorte counties.
“Being responsive and accountable are key in both a leadership and business baking role,” she said. “Centier Bank is truly like no other, and I’m honored to be a part of the Centier Bank family. We genuinely care for the communities we serve, and everyone is happy to assist and treated like family. My heart has led me back to banking, and I’m excited to aid and support my customers in the communities we work and live in.”
Centier Bank Group Sales Manager Jerry Tomasic said Port would bring a great deal of expertise to her new role.
“Lydia has a real passion for the small business owner and is truly excited about their success and is ready to grow with them,” Tomasic said. “She believes in building trust by taking the time to get to know them, their business and their industry while providing the resources and services necessary to support their growth. Lydia is as genuine as it gets, and business owners will love working with her.”
For more information, visit www.centier.com.
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.