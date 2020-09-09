Centier names new officer, assistant vice president

“Being responsive and accountable are key in both a leadership and business baking role,” she said. “Centier Bank is truly like no other, and I’m honored to be a part of the Centier Bank family. We genuinely care for the communities we serve, and everyone is happy to assist and treated like family. My heart has led me back to banking, and I’m excited to aid and support my customers in the communities we work and live in.”

Centier Bank Group Sales Manager Jerry Tomasic said Port would bring a great deal of expertise to her new role.

“Lydia has a real passion for the small business owner and is truly excited about their success and is ready to grow with them,” Tomasic said. “She believes in building trust by taking the time to get to know them, their business and their industry while providing the resources and services necessary to support their growth. Lydia is as genuine as it gets, and business owners will love working with her.”

For more information, visit www.centier.com.

