Centier names new officer of the bank

Centier Bank recently named a new officer of the bank.

Michael Schrage, CEO and chairman of the Merrillville-based family-owned bank, promoted Lauren Staten to officer, the largest privately owned financial institution in Indiana with 60 branches and 900 employees across the state.

Staten joined Centier Bank in 2015 and currently serves as branch manager at the Hobart Strack and Van Til in-store branch.

“Our clients mean the world to me,” Staten said. “They look to me for guidance, and it is my honor to serve them. The relationships I’ve cultivated here at Centier are so meaningful. Working for a company that truly treats you like family makes it easy to come to work every day.”

Centier Bank Regional Sales Manager Carla Houck said Staten embodies the bank's philosophy of servant heart leadership.

“I want to congratulate Lauren on her continued growth at Centier, because she is so deserving of an officer’s role,” Houck said. “I know that her dedication to her team and her clients will continue to inspire others at Centier.”

Centier has branches in 11 counties across Indiana and leads Northwest Indiana in market share, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

