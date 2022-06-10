Centier names new vice president of community relations

Centier Bank has named a new assistant vice president of community relations.
Michael E. Schrage, chairman and CEO of Merrillville-based Centier Bank, appointed Dakita L. Jones to serve as assistant vice president and manager of the bank’s Community Relations division.
She first joined Centier Bank in 2003. She started at the Hoosier State's largest privately owned bank as a teller and was promoted to assistant branch manager in a year.
She became branch manager at Centier Bank’s Midtown Gary branch in 2008 and moved to the downtown Gary branch in 2015.
“I want to empower my colleagues to perpetuate our Servant Heart Culture at Centier,” Jones said. “I am excited to impact and enrich every community in which we serve across our footprint through philanthropic giving, volunteerism, and financial education. I love that my role allows me to connect to a purpose-built upon passion and perpetuity, connecting the heart of Centier to the hearts of others.”
Jones is a Purdue University alumnus who earned a Master of Science in Business Management from Indiana Wesleyan University and has worked for 20 years in business development. She's also served on the boards of several groups, leading fundraising and philanthropy efforts.
She for instance served on the boards of the Fuller Center for Housing Gary chapter and the Work Driven Strategies group in Merrillville. The Chesterton resident also volunteers for Junior Achievement of Northwest Indiana and Money Smart Financial Literacy Facilitator in Northwest Indiana. “We are thrilled to have Dakita on the team,” Senior Vice President of Community Relations Anthony Contrucci said. “She has been an integral part of the Centier family for many years now, and I am proud to see her servant leadership take her to this area of the bank. I am proud to work alongside her and excited to see the wonderful changes she will bring.”
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Crown Point Burger King reopens this month; Buffalo Wild Wings closes, SerenDIPity Ice Cream Parlor; Lucky Hatchet and Sunset Grille opening
Reopening soon
You will soon again be able to have a flame-grilled Whopper your way.
The Burger King in Crown Point will at long last reopen its doors this month. The fast-food restaurant at 1137 N. Main St. just north of downtown closed nearly two years ago after a fire. It's now hiring as it ramps up to reopen.
Manager Denise Marie said it should finally come back in a few weeks.
Joseph S. Pete
'Middle of June'
"We are optimistic middle of June," she said. "Possibly sooner."
A fire broke out in the early morning hours in October 2020. The Burger King has been shuttered since then and has been one of the most inquired about businesses in the history of this retail column. Construction work was long-delayed but Burger King has done extensive renovation work to the restaurant building, including a new exterior and signage that's both more modern and a throwback.
Joseph S. Pete
Closed since fire in Oct. 2020
A grand opening ceremony is planned, Marie said.
Burger King, the perennial Pepsi to McDonald's Coke, the Avis to its Hertz, has burgers, fries... you already know this.
Joseph S. Pete
Closed
Buffalo Wilds Wings closed in Michigan City.
The chain sit-down restaurant at 5000 Franklin St. by the Meijer superstore served chicken wings with a wide variety of sauces and seasonings in a sports bar environment.
Joseph S. Pete
Multiple locations remain
The chain has multiple other Region locations, including Merrillville, Portage, Hammond, Schererville, LaPorte, Crown Point, Valparaiso, Lansing and Calumet City.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
After a long delay, SerenDIPity is going to bring something sweet to downtown Griffith.
Shari Nowatzke and Andres Hernandez have been working to open the ice cream parlor and doughnut shop at 120 N. Griffith Boulevard since signing a lease to take over a former hair salon last July. Nowatzke, a former Baskin Robbins employee whose friends own Bubbles Ice Cream Parlor in Michigan City, has always wanted to have an ice cream shop of her own.
"It's always been a dream of mine to own an ice cream store," she said. "Ice cream makes everything better. I don't even eat it that much. It's just a fun environment to work at."
SerenDIPity will serve Hershey's ice cream, both soft-serve and hard dip. It will have chocolate, vanilla and swirl soft serves and 24 varieties of hard dip like Blue Moon, Superman, Cookies and Cream, Rainbow Sherbet and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.
SeredDIPity also will have Dole Pineapple Whip.
"My friends in Michigan City sell a ton of it," she said. "It's nostalgic because Disney has it. The state fair has it."
Joseph S. Pete
Customizable doughnuts
Customers also can order cake doughnuts, which are customizable. They can pick the frosting, topping and drizzling. Eventually, SerenDIPity plans to offer concessions like burgers, dogs, Polish sausages and walking tacos. It also will have paninis, Pepsi products and ice cream floats.
The 1,400-square-foot store seats 25 people and will have an icre cream-themed bench and picnic table out back. It also has a life-sized camel statute as its mascot.
"The co-owner Andre works the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater where someone left a camel backstage," she said. "It was there for a few years and then they asked him if he wanted it. He took it as kind of a joke, driving a life-sized camel on a trailer. We knew we had to make it part of the store. We came up with a whimsical name. I've always loved the word serendipity. So we named the camel Mr. Dipity. We have a few items named after him, including a sundae that uses a cut-in-half donut instead of a banana. We call our little pup cup the Snoop Dipity Dog."
They decided to open in Griffith because they liked the town and all the growth downtown.
"We saw an empty corner spot," she said. "We love Griffith. I live three miles from Griffith. It's such a great community, one that patronizes locally owned places. That's not even mentioning all the festivals and markets."
Joseph S. Pete
'Who doesn't like ice cream?'
It's a family-run business where several family members work. It will employ around 20 overall.
The owners plan to focus on a single location but plan to eventually roll out a food truck.
"Who doesn't like ice cream, right?" she said. "We designed it to have a very whimsical feel. It's a fun place to bring kids they can take pictures with Mr. Dipity."
SerenDIPity will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, call 219-237-2372 or find SerenDIPity on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
The Lucky Hatchet in Michigan City has added a retro arcade section and expanded to a second location in Granger.
The ax-throwing and entertainment venue opened a few years ago at 2050 E. U.S. 20 in Michigan City. It recently added vintage arcade consoles like Ms. Pac Man, Donkey Kong and X-Men Vs. Street Fighter. It also added a large gaming section with board games like Settlers of Catan.
"These are our loves. We're big nerds," said Brandon Rector, one of the owners.
The business has boomed since opening about a half year before the coronavirus pandemic struck.
"It's an evening of super cheap fun and good times," he said.
Joseph S. Pete
Retro arcade games
The Lucky Hatchet is now opening a second location in a 4,600-square-foot space in a shopping center where TopGolf was located. It will offer hatchet, throwing, old-school video games and classic board games.
“We wanted to bring something for everyone to Granger Our gaming section will have arcade games like Pac-Man and The Simpsons as well as some of the old school Nintendo, Sega and GameCube games," said Jonah Stromer, one of the owners.
The second location will also include a full restaurant and a bar serving craft burgers, appetizers and beer. It's bigger and more immersive.
“We will have 13 total hatchet-throwing lanes that people can come and rent where everything is provided to them and throwing instructions are given in detail. We will have leagues running throughout the year as well as tournaments and our glow throw night is a can't-miss event that we do once a month," said Michael Domkowski, one of the owners.
It's now hiring for the Granger location. A grand opening is slated for June 10.
For more information, visit
TheLuckyHatchet.com or TheLuckyHatchet@Gmail.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Open for the season
The Sunset Grille reopened for the season on the Washington Park beach in Michigan City.
It has a concession stand for beachgoers on the first floor and a rooftop bar overlooking Lake Michigan on the second floor. The menu includes burgers, hot dogs, Italian beef and ham and cheese sandwiches.
"It’s going to be the hottest place to be this summer," Manager Peter Djuvik said. "The sunsets are incredible."
Joseph S. Pete
Open through Labor Day
The Sunset Grill invested in improvements over the summer, including decorative wind sails and more lighting. It has a full bar with local craft beers like Zorn and Burn 'Em. It has live music on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
"It's one of the few places to eat on the beach," he said. "People just come to chill and relax and enjoy the sunsets. The view is beautiful. It's stunning. It's the best in the Region."
It's open 4-11 p.m. daily through Labor Day.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
