Centier names new vice president of community relations

Centier Bank has named a new assistant vice president of community relations.

Michael E. Schrage, chairman and CEO of Merrillville-based Centier Bank, appointed Dakita L. Jones to serve as assistant vice president and manager of the bank’s Community Relations division.

She first joined Centier Bank in 2003. She started at the Hoosier State's largest privately owned bank as a teller and was promoted to assistant branch manager in a year.

She became branch manager at Centier Bank’s Midtown Gary branch in 2008 and moved to the downtown Gary branch in 2015.

“I want to empower my colleagues to perpetuate our Servant Heart Culture at Centier,” Jones said. “I am excited to impact and enrich every community in which we serve across our footprint through philanthropic giving, volunteerism, and financial education. I love that my role allows me to connect to a purpose-built upon passion and perpetuity, connecting the heart of Centier to the hearts of others.”

Jones is a Purdue University alumnus who earned a Master of Science in Business Management from Indiana Wesleyan University and has worked for 20 years in business development. She's also served on the boards of several groups, leading fundraising and philanthropy efforts.

She for instance served on the boards of the Fuller Center for Housing Gary chapter and the Work Driven Strategies group in Merrillville. The Chesterton resident also volunteers for Junior Achievement of Northwest Indiana and Money Smart Financial Literacy Facilitator in Northwest Indiana.

“We are thrilled to have Dakita on the team,” Senior Vice President of Community Relations Anthony Contrucci said. “She has been an integral part of the Centier family for many years now, and I am proud to see her servant leadership take her to this area of the bank. I am proud to work alongside her and excited to see the wonderful changes she will bring.”

