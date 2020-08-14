Centier offers new online course on home ownership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Centier Bank long has offered educational programs to the community, including seminars for small-business owners at its corporate headquarters and financial instruction for the public at local library branches.

But the coronavirus pandemic has shifted Centier's community education online.

Merrillville-based Centier, the largest privately owned bank in the state of Indiana, has launched an online course on home buying through its Centier To You financial education series on its website.

The public can learn for free about the home-buying process, including understanding a FICO score, how to find a mortgage loan professional and other tips. The information likely would benefit anyone embarking on a real estate journey, said Lauren Zurbriggen, financial education and community outreach coordinator at Centier Bank.

“Buying a home is a huge milestone, and there’s a lot of planning involved,” Zurbriggen said. “Centier To You is here to provide the basics of homeownership, the steps involved in the process, and tips to help home buyers along the way.”