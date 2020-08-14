Centier offers new online course on home ownership

Centier Bank long has offered educational programs to the community, including seminars for small-business owners at its corporate headquarters and financial instruction for the public at local library branches.
But the coronavirus pandemic has shifted Centier's community education online.
Merrillville-based Centier, the largest privately owned bank in the state of Indiana, has launched an online course on home buying through its Centier To You financial education series on its website.
The public can learn for free about the home-buying process, including understanding a FICO score, how to find a mortgage loan professional and other tips. The information likely would benefit anyone embarking on a real estate journey, said Lauren Zurbriggen, financial education and community outreach coordinator at Centier Bank.
“Buying a home is a huge milestone, and there’s a lot of planning involved,” Zurbriggen said. “Centier To You is here to provide the basics of homeownership, the steps involved in the process, and tips to help home buyers along the way.”
The bank's Centier To You financial education program offers financial tips to educate people on a number of other subjects, including saving, retirement, credit, budgeting, paying down debt and identity theft. The goal is to help people work toward achieving their financial goals.
“Our goal is to be able to share our expertise and knowledge with anyone who can benefit from the information,” Zurbriggen said. “It’s our responsibility as a community bank to do so.”
For more information, visit www.centier.com/centier-to-you-homeownership/ or centier.com.
Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.