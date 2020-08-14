You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Centier offers new online course on home ownership
urgent

Centier offers new online course on home ownership

{{featured_button_text}}
Centier offers new online course on home ownership

Centier has rolled out a new e-course on home ownership.

 Provided

Centier Bank long has offered educational programs to the community, including seminars for small-business owners at its corporate headquarters and financial instruction for the public at local library branches.

But the coronavirus pandemic has shifted Centier's community education online.

Merrillville-based Centier, the largest privately owned bank in the state of Indiana, has launched an online course on home buying through its Centier To You financial education series on its website.

The public can learn for free about the home-buying process, including understanding a FICO score, how to find a mortgage loan professional and other tips. The information likely would benefit anyone embarking on a real estate journey, said Lauren Zurbriggen, financial education and community outreach coordinator at Centier Bank.

“Buying a home is a huge milestone, and there’s a lot of planning involved,” Zurbriggen said. “Centier To You is here to provide the basics of homeownership, the steps involved in the process, and tips to help home buyers along the way.”

The bank's Centier To You financial education program offers financial tips to educate people on a number of other subjects, including saving, retirement, credit, budgeting, paying down debt and identity theft. The goal is to help people work toward achieving their financial goals.

“Our goal is to be able to share our expertise and knowledge with anyone who can benefit from the information,” Zurbriggen said. “It’s our responsibility as a community bank to do so.”

For more information, visit www.centier.com/centier-to-you-homeownership/ or centier.com.

Gallery: Centier celebrates 125th anniversary

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts