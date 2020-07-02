You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Centier offers online financial education series, including on how to protect oneself from identity theft
urgent

Centier offers online financial education series, including on how to protect oneself from identity theft

{{featured_button_text}}
Centier offers online financial education series, including on how to protect oneself from identity theft

The Centier Bank headquarters in Merrillville is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete, file, The Times

Centier has launched a new online financial education series for the public that covers subjects like how to safeguard one's personal data from identity thieves.

The Merrillville-based bank, the largest privately owned bank in the state, long has offered financial education classes at libraries and its branches, including its Corporate Centre.

“As a financial institution, we feel it’s our responsibility to provide easily accessible resources and tools to educate people on money management,” CEO and Chairman Michael E. Schrage said. “For 125 years, we’ve given our guidance and expertise to providing financial education programs, and we’ve continued that commitment today with our new e-Course series.”

Centier is offering its latest Centier To You educational series online so people can access the classes from anywhere on their own time. Classes cover home buying, sticking to a budget, and identity theft.

Centier's website also includes financial tips, resources, exercises and information to help people work toward their financial goals.

“Access to the Centier to You educational resources is free and was created in response to our community needs. Now more than ever, it is important to help the community stay informed and educated on money management,” Financial Education and Community Outreach Coordinator Lauren Zurbriggen said.

People can get tips on how to avoid identity theft by watching for scammers who target people online, via social media and through their cellphones. 

“This website gives them immediate access to a database of educational resources, including our new e-course on identify theft," she said. "We are excited to expand our Centier to You financial education initiatives to continue to provide them to anyone, anywhere, and at no cost.”

For more information, visit centier.com/financial-education.

Gallery: Lake Area United Way Rappelling

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts