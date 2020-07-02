Centier offers online financial education series, including on how to protect oneself from identity theft

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Centier has launched a new online financial education series for the public that covers subjects like how to safeguard one's personal data from identity thieves.

The Merrillville-based bank, the largest privately owned bank in the state, long has offered financial education classes at libraries and its branches, including its Corporate Centre.

“As a financial institution, we feel it’s our responsibility to provide easily accessible resources and tools to educate people on money management,” CEO and Chairman Michael E. Schrage said. “For 125 years, we’ve given our guidance and expertise to providing financial education programs, and we’ve continued that commitment today with our new e-Course series.”

Centier is offering its latest Centier To You educational series online so people can access the classes from anywhere on their own time. Classes cover home buying, sticking to a budget, and identity theft.

Centier's website also includes financial tips, resources, exercises and information to help people work toward their financial goals.