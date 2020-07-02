Centier offers online financial education series, including on how to protect oneself from identity theft

Centier has launched a new online financial education series for the public that covers subjects like how to safeguard one's personal data from identity thieves.
The Merrillville-based bank, the largest privately owned bank in the state, long has offered financial education classes at libraries and its branches, including its Corporate Centre.
“As a financial institution, we feel it’s our responsibility to provide easily accessible resources and tools to educate people on money management,” CEO and Chairman Michael E. Schrage said. “For 125 years, we’ve given our guidance and expertise to providing financial education programs, and we’ve continued that commitment today with our new e-Course series.”
Centier is offering its latest Centier To You educational series online so people can access the classes from anywhere on their own time. Classes cover home buying, sticking to a budget, and identity theft.
Centier's website also includes financial tips, resources, exercises and information to help people work toward their financial goals.
“Access to the Centier to You educational resources is free and was created in response to our community needs. Now more than ever, it is important to help the community stay informed and educated on money management,” Financial Education and Community Outreach Coordinator Lauren Zurbriggen said.
People can get tips on how to avoid identity theft by watching for scammers who target people online, via social media and through their cellphones.
“This website gives them immediate access to a database of educational resources, including our new e-course on identify theft," she said. "We are excited to expand our Centier to You financial education initiatives to continue to provide them to anyone, anywhere, and at no cost.”
For more information, visit centier.com/financial-education.
