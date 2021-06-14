Centier opening a museum about the bank's history in downtown Whiting

Centier Bank is opening a historical museum charting its 126-year history in its flagship branch in downtown Whiting.
The bank carved out a 1,901-square-foot space in its longtime branch at 1500 119th St. that chronicles how the Schrage family founded what would become Indiana's largest privately owned bank, with more than $5.7 billion in assets and more than 900 employees across the state. The museum will also tell the story of the family's contributions to Whiting, where they were the first family to settle and Walter E. Schrage served as mayor during the 1910s and 1920s. It also looks at how Centier, originally the Bank of Whiting, contributed to the development of Northwest Indiana as a whole.
Founded in 1895, Centier now has more than 60 branches across the state and is the largest bank in Northwest Indiana by market share.
At Centier's new museum, visitors can peruse artifacts, historic back-and-white photos and various displays, and watch videos about the bank's history.
"The museum takes visitors on a journey from the mid-1800s, when the bank’s founder, Henry Schrage, arrived in the United States from Germany, all the way through the present day," Centier said in a news release. "It provides a contextual exploration of Centier Bank’s history and provides a closer look at the elements that make Centier an award-winning bank and workplace, including corporate values, commitment to community, heritage, and its associates."
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the corporate history museum is planned on June 29.
Chairman and CEO Michael Schrage will deliver remarks at the event. Others planning to attend include Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar, Mascot Hall of Fame Museum Manager Karen Anaszewicz, Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Historian Frank Vargo, South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority Vice President Katie Holderby, Centier Executive Vice President Christopher Campbell, and Centier Senior Vice President of Community Relations Anthony Contrucci.
Centier's Whiting branch is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, visit centier.com or call 219-659-0043.