Centier opening a museum about the bank's history in downtown Whiting

Centier Bank is opening a historical museum charting its 126-year history in its flagship branch in downtown Whiting.

The bank carved out a 1,901-square-foot space in its longtime branch at 1500 119th St. that chronicles how the Schrage family founded what would become Indiana's largest privately owned bank, with more than $5.7 billion in assets and more than 900 employees across the state. The museum will also tell the story of the family's contributions to Whiting, where they were the first family to settle and Walter E. Schrage served as mayor during the 1910s and 1920s. It also looks at how Centier, originally the Bank of Whiting, contributed to the development of Northwest Indiana as a whole.

Founded in 1895, Centier now has more than 60 branches across the state and is the largest bank in Northwest Indiana by market share.

At Centier's new museum, visitors can peruse artifacts, historic back-and-white photos and various displays, and watch videos about the bank's history.