Centier opens new branch in Michigan City

Centier has opened its 62nd branch — the first one in Michigan City.
The Merrillville-based bank, which is the largest privately owned bank in the state of Indiana with branches across the state, plans to have a ribbon-cutting and reception Aug. 15 that will include a donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Michigan City. Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer, Centier Bank President and CEO Michael Schrage and other local dignitaries will be on hand.
The new branch at 5501 Franklin St. — Centier's second in LaPorte County — opened Tuesday. The 1,800-square-foot bank includes a drive-up Smart EZ-Deposit ATM, drive-up teller windows, a night depository, free Wi-Fi, a coffee bar and a coin-counting machine. The interior also depicts scenes of the Michigan City community.
Schrange said Centier long has planned a branch in Michigan City and was encouraged by the "growth and promise" of the community.
Founded in Whiting in 1895, the family-owned Centier Bank has more than 900 employees and branches in 11 counties in Indiana. It's also building a new branch in downtown Elkhart and adding a mortgage loan office in Greenwood, a suburb south of Indianapolis.
Centier Bank recently passed the $4.7 billion in assets milestone and was named by Forbes Magazine as the No. 1 bank in Indiana. It's the No. 1 bank in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties by market share, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
The Michigan City branch is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, call 219-926-1161 ext.3172 or visit centier.com.