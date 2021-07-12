Centier opens new St. John branch

After months of construction, Centier opened its newly built branch in St. John Monday.

The Merrillville-based bank, the largest privately owned financial institution in Indiana, relocated its older, smaller branch at 9151 Wicker Ave. in the St. John Mall and in-store branch in Strack & Van Til's St. John supermarket to a larger location along U.S. 41. Strack & Van Til brought in NorthShore Health Centers' primary care clinics to replace Centier branches in Schererville, St. John and on Broadway in Crown Point.

The new full-service Centier Bank branch at 9621 Wicker Ave. in St. John features a three-lane drive-through, EZ Deposit ATM and self-service coin machine.

“I welcome our St. John-area clients to experience the amenities and convenience of the new branch, as well as the welcoming environment and contemporary layout of the space,” President and CEO Michael Schrage said. “We’ve been in St. John for over 20 years and are delighted to continue to provide personalized banking services and more convenience for our clients.”

Centier's St. John employees are excited to continue to serve the community in a brand new location on the highly trafficked road in the heart of St. John's commercial district, Regional Sales Manager Jennifer Doffin said.