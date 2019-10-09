American Banker magazine honored two Northwest Indiana banks as among the best in the nation to work for.
Merrillville-based Centier Bank was first in Indiana and sixth nationwide in the trade publication's seventh annual “Best Banks to Work For” list. Munster-based Peoples Bank ranked third in the Hoosier state and 65th nationwide.
American Banker ranked banks across the country based on a number of factors, including employee surveys, employee benefits, company policies, volunteering, charitable contributions, leadership philosophy, recruitment and diversity.
“This recognition is truly a testament to our associates and the care they put toward each other, professionally and personally,” Centier Bank Human Resource Development Senior Partner Chrisanne Christ said. “Creating a world-class culture for our associates is a high priority. When they are valued, they are able to provide a memorable experience to our clients for all their banking needs.”
You have free articles remaining.
Centier was named the best banking workplace in Indiana for the second straight year and moved up nationally from the 10th spot in 2018. American Banker cited Centier's culture, employee experiences, talent acquisition efforts and the annual Celebration of Excellence employee awards ceremony.
“Our associates are our biggest champions, so to know their feedback is the driving force behind this accolade is invaluable,” Centier Bank President and CEO Mike Schrage said. “This distinction is truly a reflection of the Servant Heart Culture we cultivate at Centier. Our continued growth is a testament to our hardworking, talented and passionate group.”
American Bankers Magazine cited Peoples Bank's "ask not tell philosophy" that values employee input, such as on the layout, design and furniture selection during a remodeling of its headquarters.
“There is a wealth of knowledge with the employees of Peoples Bank, and we seek to draw on that whenever we can,” Peoples Bank President and CEO Ben Bochnowski told American Banker. “We engage our employees to tell us what they value instead of telling them what they want.”