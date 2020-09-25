Centier promotes new officer

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Investment executive Simon Coleman has been named an officer of Merrillville-based Centier Bank.

Michael Schrage, CEO and chairman of the 125-year-old Centier Bank that has more than 60 branches across Indiana, promoted the Valparaiso resident to the role.

Coleman, a graduate of Manchester University downstate, started with Centier last year after working in the customer service and construction sector. He works as a financial planner, adviser and licensed investment representative who's earned licenses in securities investments essentials.

He said he aspires to help clients reach their financial goals.

“It’s most rewarding to be able to work with a fantastic team to best serve our Centier clients and their families, no matter where they are in their financial journey,” Coleman said. “I am very honored to receive the recognition and look forward to what’s ahead.”

Kevin Babcock, a senior investment executive at Centier Financial Partners, said Coleman worked hard to achieve a better client experience.