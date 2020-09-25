 Skip to main content
Centier promotes new officer
Centier promotes new officer

Centier promotes new officer

Centier promoted Investment Executive Simon Coleman to officer of the bank.

 Joseph S. Pete

Investment executive Simon Coleman has been named an officer of Merrillville-based Centier Bank.

Michael Schrage, CEO and chairman of the 125-year-old Centier Bank that has more than 60 branches across Indiana, promoted the Valparaiso resident to the role.

Coleman, a graduate of Manchester University downstate, started with Centier last year after working in the customer service and construction sector. He works as a financial planner, adviser and licensed investment representative who's earned licenses in securities investments essentials.

He said he aspires to help clients reach their financial goals.

“It’s most rewarding to be able to work with a fantastic team to best serve our Centier clients and their families, no matter where they are in their financial journey,” Coleman said. “I am very honored to receive the recognition and look forward to what’s ahead.”

Kevin Babcock, a senior investment executive at Centier Financial Partners, said Coleman worked hard to achieve a better client experience.

“Simon’s promotion is well deserved as an integral part of the Centier Investment Services team,” Babcock said. “Simon continues to work well with our clients while providing holistic investment advice and exceptional service.”

For more information, visit centier.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

