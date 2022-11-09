Centier recognized as bank of the year

Merrillville-based Centier was named Bank of the Year by the Regional Development Co.

Centier's business bankers also won awards in a clean sweep of the categories.

The Valparaiso-based Regional Development Co. administers the U.S. Small Business Administration's 504 Loan Program for small business growth. It partners with banks to finance large capital projects in Indiana, Illinois and Michigan.

This year, the RDC backed 40 loans totalling $29 million to local companies, including two that were minority-owned, five that are women-owned and nine that are rural. The financing led to $36 million in capital investment, creating an estimated 124 jobs in Northwest Indiana and neighboring Illinois.

Centier teamred with the RDC on 12 loans totalling $5.98 million, President and Executive Director Erica Dombey said.

“Centier Bank’s commercial lending team does a great job of assessing the needs of their customers and knows that using the SBA 504 Loan Program will allow them to have a 10 percent down payment on commercial property, which is a huge cash savings,” Dombey said. “I look forward to continuing our partnership with Centier Bank to help make small business owner’s dreams come true."

Vice President of Business Banking Amy Kezy and Assistant Vice President of Small Business Banking Lydia Post won Lender of the Year.

“I am proud to be a part of a community bank that cares so deeply about its small business clients the way Centier Bank does,” Kezy said. “It is very rewarding to help bring new and exciting businesses to our communities and enrich lives.”

The award was based on the number of SBA 504 loans funded. Centier's Greg Gottschalk also was awarded Lender of the Year based on the total amount of loans funded.

Gottschalk, Kezy, Post, Tim Spoelman and Bill Winterhaler were also inducted into the “Millionaire’s Club,” having referred more than $1 million of loans to the RDC.