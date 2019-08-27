This week, Centier moves its downtown Indianapolis bank branch to a more prime spot just a few blocks from the landmark Soldiers and Sailors Monument.
On Thursday, Merrillville-based Centier will complete its move of its downtown office in the state's capital from 1 N. Pennsylvania St. to 50 S. Meridian St. in the Wholesale District.
“As we continue our growth in the Greater Indianapolis region, it is important that we continue to provide first-class service with a branch in downtown Indianapolis,” Centier President and CEO Michael Schrage said. “While so many banks are leaving, merging or abandoning their communities, we are moving and expanding throughout the state. This is an exciting time for Centier.”
The current downtown Indianapolis Centier branch will close on Wednesday. The new branch will include a technology bar, Wi-Fi, a self-service coin machine, and locally roasted coffee from Tinker Coffee Company.
It will house personal, business, mortgage, and treasury management bankers.
“Our entire team is thrilled with the location of our new branch,” Indianapolis Market President Troy Kafka said. “Not only will we be able to continue to serve our clients without interruption, but we will also be able to do so in a new, convenient location just blocks from our current location, now just south of Monument Circle on Meridian.”
It's the fourth-branch the Hoosier state's largest privately-owned bank is opening this year, along with new branches in Michigan City, Elkhart and Fort Wayne.
Founded in Whiting in 1895, Centier has more than 60 branches statewide, including six in the Indianapolis metro, which it has targeted as a growth market.