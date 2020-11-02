Centier restricts branch lobbies to appointment-only amid national COVID-19 surge

"At Centier Bank, we work hard to uphold social distancing and other safety practices, which have become our new normal. Please know your safety and well-being is our top priority," Centier CEO and Chairman Mike Schrage said in a message to customers. "Beginning Nov. 2, 2020, our lobby service will be by appointment only, with masks required inside the branches. This decision ensures your safety and well-being, based on input from our local health departments, WHO, and CDC. In the meantime, I urge you to also explore the tools we currently offer to help you bank safely and conveniently from home, using our online and mobile banking services."