Centier restricts branch lobbies to appointment-only amid national COVID-19 surge

Centier Bank has gone back to restricting service in its branch lobbies to appointments only as coronavirus cases mount across Indiana and the nation.
"At Centier Bank, we work hard to uphold social distancing and other safety practices, which have become our new normal. Please know your safety and well-being is our top priority," Centier CEO and Chairman Mike Schrage said in a message to customers. "Beginning Nov. 2, 2020, our lobby service will be by appointment only, with masks required inside the branches. This decision ensures your safety and well-being, based on input from our local health departments, WHO, and CDC. In the meantime, I urge you to also explore the tools we currently offer to help you bank safely and conveniently from home, using our online and mobile banking services."
The Merrillville-based bank, the largest privately owned bank in the state, closed its lobbies to walk-ins from the public when the coronavirus pandemic started in March, but since reopened them. It is now again limiting access to those with appointments to ensure social distancing and is encouraging customers to use drive-thru banking or online banking.
In-store branches in Meijer, Strack and Van Til, and Town & Country supermarkets will remain open.
Masks are required at all locations.
For more information visit www.centier.com/coronavirus.
