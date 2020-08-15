Centier rolling out trolley to branches to celebrate its 125th anniversary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Henry Schrage, a Civil War veteran who served as Whiting's first postmaster and opened its first retail store, started The Bank of Whiting back on Center Street at the east end of 119th Street in 1895.

The bank, now known as Centier, flourished and grew into the largest privately owned financial institution in the state. It's celebrating its 125th anniversary this year.

Centier had originally planned many festivities to mark the milestone, including a gala back in April, but they were postponed after the coronavirus pandemic swept around the globe. Chairman and CEO Mike Schrage said the hope was a formal celebration could take place next spring.

The bank, which became Centier in 1991 after growing to be increasingly regional in size and scope, is however now celebrating the anniversary by rolling out a trolley to its branches across the Calumet Region.

"We have a decked out-trolley for our 125th Anniversary, being parked around various branches throughout our campaign," Centier Social Media and Content Manager Jessica Cantarelli said.

The trolley has appeared at the Valparaiso South Branch.