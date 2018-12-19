Centier senior partner retires after 45 years in banking

Centier Bank Senior Partner Darrell Jaggers is retiring after 45 years in banking.
“Darrell’s leadership, fortitude, and impact on our growing lending division and new markets will not be forgotten here at Centier,” Centier Bank President and CEO Michael Schrage said. “We wish Darrell nothing but happiness in the next stage of his life and thank him for all he has done for our organization.”
With Jaggers retiring, Chris Campbell is now overseeing Centier's lending department as Senior Partner.
“Darrell left behind some big shoes to fill in our Lending Department,” Campbell said. “I look forward to continuing to build on his successes and growing our services throughout Indiana.”
Formerly with Tower Bank in Fort Wayne, Jaggers was recruited to join Centier in 2008. He helped the Merrillville-based bank, the largest family-owned bank in Indiana, expand into Fort Wayne, Michiana, and Indianapolis.
“What is strong here is the passion to serve through our servant heart culture," he said. "We care about each other, we care about our communities and we care about our clients as well."
His fondest memory after four decades in the banking business was how Centier steered through the economic crisis in 2008, when the senior management convened a meeting to reassure employees there would be no layoffs.
“The impact on morale and on commitment was impressive. Everybody hunkered down and worked hard,” Jaggers said. “I remember people were counting paperclips, finding any way they could to cut down on expenses. The spirit during that timeframe really helped pull us together. I think that is the number one reason why we have been able to grow as we have over the past 10 years.”
In retirement, Jaggers plans to play with grandchildren, fly helicopters and finish the book he started 25 years ago.