Centier to offer financial literacy class at East Chicago Public Library

The East Chicago branch of Centier Bank. Centier is hosting a financial literacy course in the city.

Centier Bank will offer a financial literacy class, focused on how to build credit, at the East Chicago Public Library later this month.

The Merrillville-based bank will offer a presentation on the basics of credit scores from 6 to 7 p.m. March 26 at the library at 1008 W. Chicago Ave. in East Chicago.

Erika Rios, the manager of Centier's East Chicago branch, will explain how to read a credit report, repair credit history and achieve a good credit score.

The event is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in attending can register by calling 219-397-5505 or emailing lcomer@ecpl.org

