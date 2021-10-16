Centier wins statewide award for community service

Centier took home a statewide award for community service last year from the Indiana Bankers Association.

The Indianapolis-based trade association that represents banks and bankers across the state gave its Commitment to Community Award to Community First Bank of Indiana in Kokomo in the below $500 million in assets category and Centier Bank in the above $500 million in assets category.

The Indiana Bankers Association has given out the annual awards since 2018 to celebrate banks' community outreach and shine a public spotlight on the way financial institutions serve their communities beyond just offering loans and savings accounts. A total of 22 banks across the state submitted nominations for the Commitment to Community awards this year.

The winners were honored at the IBA Mega Conference Wednesday in Indianapolis.

“The Indiana Bankers Association appreciates all the nominations for the 2020 C2C Awards," Indiana Bankers Association President and CEO Amber Van Til said. "Each nomination tells the winning story of banks’ commitment to the communities they serve.”

Centier, Indiana's largest privately owned bank, grew from a single branch in Whiting in 1895 to more than 60 branches across Indiana today.