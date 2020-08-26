Centier's 125th anniversary highlights 'not-for-sale' promise to Region

'Not for sale'

Now led by its fourth generation, Centier is known for its "not for sale" promise that features prominently in its marketing. Schrage has been ingraining that lesson into the fifth generation of leadership, his three daughters and two sons-in-law, and in his grandkids who will take the reins after them.

"It's a family commitment and the shortest way to say it is that I've taken on the role of stewardship of the bank," Schrage said. "A lot of community banks have disappeared in my 48 years here. We want to preserve the uniqueness of a community bank that serves local people. Homegrown banks have sold out to megabanks left and right, but we're here for the long term. We feel we needed to exist as a viable opportunity for clients of small size, and to build relationships over the long term."

The family-owned bank has expanded across the state, including to Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend, Lafayette, Elkhart, Carmel and other cities. It's focused on growing its footprint in Indiana but has expanded its digital reach to other states across the country via its Billinero game-like savings account, in which people who stash away enough in savings can win cash prizes.